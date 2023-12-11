LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue crews said it was on the scene of a cut gas line near Avenue L and Main Street on Monday. The line was cut due to construction, LFR said.

All traffic on Ave. L from Broadway to Main Street was shut down to allow crews and equipment space to work. LFR encouraged drivers to seek alternate routes.

According to LFR, there are no hazards to the public at this time. ATMOS is on scene assessing the situation while LFR crews are on scene monitoring atmospheric conditions.