Roads in Southwest Lubbock to expand starting later this year

LUBBOCK, Texas — As the area of Southwest Lubbock near the intersection of 114th Street and Quaker Avenue continues to burgeon, the City of Lubbock is working to ease some of the traffic in the area.

Steve Massengale, Mayor Pro Tempore for the City of Lubbock, said there’s been a large growth of business in the area and it’s expected to grow even more.

“Obviously H-E-B has created a tremendous demand for traffic out there and all the surrounding businesses new to the North of H-E-B as well as back to the south, everything associated, we expect that to grow, especially as it approaches Loop 88,” said Massengale.

Laryen Stammer, a realtor with NextHome CORE Realty, said new business has created a large demand for homes in Southwest Lubbock.

“These homes are being purchased and people are moving into them as quickly as possible,” said Stammer. “I mean the builders can’t build them fast enough.”

Stammer said with United Supermarkets building a new store, as well as Walmart and H-E-B already in the area, it will continue to grow.

“Now you’ve got business, you’ve got neighborhoods and one lane is just not enough,” said Stammer.

Massengale said the city has two projects underway that will help alleviate some of the traffic in the area. The first project starts construction this year and will expand the roads from Quaker Avenue to Slide Avenue to five lanes.

The second project will expand the roads from Quaker Avenue to Indiana Avenue. Massengale said this is around an $11 million dollar endeavor and will start in the fall of 2022.

“We had some help from our Metropolitan Project Organization [for the second project],” said Massengale. “The city is going to pay 20 percent of that and the federal government is going to pay 80 percent.”

Massengale said the projects will seek to create more travel space not only for cars but also for pedestrians.

“This is a safety issue, and when it’s done it will be safer for vehicular traffic and also have sidewalks and provide pedestrian and bicycle traffic,” said Massengale.

Massengale said once construction starts, he cautions drivers to take road precautions.

“[Citizens] can look forward to the construction and know that it’s going to be a very nice thoroughfare when it’s done,” said Massengale. “Know that when you see construction, to slow down.”