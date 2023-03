Lubbock Police respond to reports of a robbery at Harbor Freight in the 3400 block of 1-27. March 30, 2023. (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Officers responded to a robbery at Harbor Freight in the 3400 block of 1-27 on Thursday morning just before 9 a.m.

The suspect was still at large, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

He was described as a thin-built Hispanic male about 6 feet tall. He was wearing a blue and red jacket, black pants, a Pittsburgh Steelers hat and a mask with a skull on it.

