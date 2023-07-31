LUBBOCK, Texas — Tayron Deshawn Thomas, 40, was sentenced to 8 years in federal prison in connection with a July 2022 robbery at the Diamond Game room, according to court records obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Monday.

Federal court records said investigators with Lubbock’s Texas Anti-Gang Unit were notified of a robbery in the 1500 block of East FM 1585 that happened at 3:54 p.m. on July 19. Court records said deputies with Lubbock County Sheriff Office saw security video that showed the suspect, identified as Thomas, show a gun and demand money from a worker.

The game room employee unlocked the safe and handed Thomas about $3,000, court records said. According to court documents, Thomas walked to the front of the building and demanded the employee unlock the door before he fired the gun at the worker’s direction.

“A projectile impact mark was found on the desk where the employee was standing,” court documents stated. Authorities also found shell casings at the scene. According to court documents, Thomas later confirmed during a traffic stop that he fired a round inside the game room during the robbery.

Thomas pleaded guilty in February to Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm. After his prison time, Thomas will be on supervised release for three years. Court records said Thomas’s sentence will run concurrently with any punishment handed down in Lubbock County. Federal court documents did not indicate the status of state charges.