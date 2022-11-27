PLAINVIEW, Texas — Wayland Baptist University (WBU) recently announced it was the recipient of a three-year $120,000 grant from the Robert Welch Foundation, a renewal and expansion of the Welch Summer Research Program.

According to a press release from WBU, the grant provides $40,000 per year to fund undergraduate chemistry research.

Chemistry programs can apply for funding for three years and then must apply for renewal.

“From 2005 to 2017, the grant funded $25,000 per year,” said Dr. Robert Moore, Professor of Chemistry and Welch Summer Research Program director, in the press release. “This was increased to $28,000 in 2018, and this year we were awarded $40,000 per year, an increase of almost 50 percent.”

Araceli Torres conducts research in August 2022 funded by the Welch Summer Research program. (Photo provided in a press release from WBU; Source: Photo by Christina Logoria)

WBU has been a recipient of the grant since 2005.

The university said its renewal application was due back in September 2022.

“Almost 90 percent of those who have participated and graduated have continued into science or related careers,” Moore said in the press release. “More than half have already earned advanced degrees.”

For more information on the Welch Summer Research Program at Wayland Baptist University, you can visit their website.



