LUBBOCK, Texas- Buddy Holly Hall announced in a press release Tuesday rock legend Alice Cooper was coming to the Hub City in August.

The concert was set to take place on August 23 and tickets were expected to go on sale Friday at 10:00 a.m.

The press release stated Cooper “pioneered a grandly theatrical brand of hard rock.” Cooper and his band drew inspiration for their shows from horror movies and feature electric chairs, fake blood and boa constrictors.

Tickets are expected to range from $46.50 and $99.50.