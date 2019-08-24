Rock N’ Bowl fundraiser to benefit Lubbock families and children on Saturday, August 24

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Community Partners of Lubbock:

Join Community Partners of Lubbock for the fifth Strikes for Tykes, Rock N’ Bowl Edition, and help make a difference in the life of a Lubbock County child!

Community Partners of Lubbock, a nonprofit agency that supports Children’s Protective Services (CPS) and the families they serve, is holding Strikes for Tykes, a casual, fun bowling tournament at Whitewood Lanes, Saturday, August 24th at 7 pm. Up to 32 team lanes are available. Teams are comprised of 4 individuals and team price is $400. ASCO Foundation and EZ Auto serve as leading sponsors. Prosperity Bank will be providing food.

CPS is the state agency mandated by law to handle allegations of child abuse and neglect. Proceeds from the event will help fund the various projects overseen by Community Partners in support of the children and families helped by CPS:

The Lubbock County Rainbow Room – A storeroom full of items needed by children involved with CPS, including clothing, school supplies, hygiene items, and other basic necessities. These items are available for CPS caseworkers to obtain for their clients free of charge, including emergency situations.

Elf Drive – An annual event that provides holiday gifts for hundreds of Lubbock County kids in foster care.

Adopt-a-Caseworker Program – A program designed to link community sponsors and resources with CPS caseworkers in order to meet needs not covered by state and federal funding.

Interested teams may contact Paige Belew at 806-543-9992 or by email at Paige.Belew@dfps.state.tx.us for advance registration or In-Kind donations. Checks can be made to Community Partners of Lubbock, a 501(c)(3) organization.

WHAT:

Strikes for Tykes

WHEN:

7 pm, Saturday, August 24th, 2019

WHERE:

Whitewood Lanes, 3632 50th St, Lubbock, TX 79413

(News release from Community Partners of Lubbock)