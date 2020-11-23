Rogers removed immediately as president of Lubbock Christian Schools

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Christian Schools said in a notice to families over the weekend that President Tye Rogers is “no longer affiliated with LCS.”

Rogers was no longer listed as part of the LCS leadership team on the school website as of Monday morning.

In 2016 Rogers was appointed as the school’s first president. Prior to his appointment, the top executive position had been superintendent.

At that time LCS said, “Rogers joins LCS from the Plainview Independent School District where he served as the Plainview High School Principal.”

No specific reason was given the for sudden separation of LCS from Rogers. EverythingLubbock.com reached out by phone and in writing to LCS to invite comment. There will be an update if LCS accepts the invitation.

The following is the text of the notice sent to families:

We are writing to let you, our LCS families, know that effective at 5 p.m. yesterday afternoon, Tye Rogers is no longer affiliated with LCS.

The Board of Trustees of Lubbock Christian School unanimously approved Brian Pitaniello (previous Chairman, Board of Trustees), Dr. Brooke Hobgood (Vice Chair, Board of Trustees), & Russ Horn (Chairman, Board of Trustees) to act as the interim Presidential Leadership Team for the school during this time of school leadership transition. Additionally, Dr. Hobgood will head up our COVID task force.

The Presidential Leadership Team will support our families, our student body, the faculty & staff, and the LCS community as a whole during this transitional period. In addition, we will actively seek to fill several key positions the Board has determined are critical for the school. We are confident that this team will prayerfully and deliberately be led to find the right people to carry on the important mission of Lubbock Christian School into the future.