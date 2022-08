LUBBOCK, Texas — Emergency crews were dispatched to the scene of a one-vehicle rollover crash in East Lubbock Saturday morning.

The incident occurred around 10:25 a.m. in the 3700 block of East 4th Street.

The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com the crash involved a pickup truck.

Two individuals suffered moderate injuries in the crash.

The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com the crash involved a pickup truck.