LUBBOCK, Texas — Emergency crews were dispatched to a rollover crash in South Lubbock Sunday afternoon.

The crash was reported around 3:00 p.m. in the area of South Loop 289 and Fremont Avenue (between University Avenue and Indiana Avenue).

The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com two people suffered moderate injuries.

Video from the EverythingLubbock.com tower camera showed the vehicle crashed in the bar ditch between the westbound lanes of South Loop 289 and the westbound frontage road.

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com Tower Camera)

Westbound traffic along South Loop 289 was reduced to one lane for a time around the crash scene.

This is a developing story. Please check back with EverythingLubbock.com for updates as they become available.