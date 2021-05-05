2-vehicle crash in North Lubbock sends several children to the hospital

LUBBOCK, Texas– Several children were sent to the hospital Wednesday after reports of a two-vehicle crash in North Lubbock.

At approximately 7:50 a.m., multiple first responders were dispatched to North University Avenue, just south of FM 1729 for reports of two-vehicle crash, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS said a pickup truck pulling a trailer was stopped on the side of North University and was pulling back up onto the roadway as an SUV was passing the pickup truck.

A woman driver and five children passengers in the SUV collided with the trailer, causing the SUV to lose control before rolling several times.

Shortly after the crash, another vehicle that saw the crash pulled over to assist. DPS said a 14-year-old boy was struck as he was crossing the street.

The five children in the SUV were all transported to University Medical Center for various injuries, although DPS said their injuries did not appear to be serious.

The 14-year-old was also transported to UMC for a broken leg.