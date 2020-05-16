Rollover reported on FM 835 near Buffalo Springs Lake late Saturday morning

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas — Emergency crews were called to a reported one-vehicle rollover near Buffalo Springs Lake late Saturday morning.

The rollover was reported around 11:45 a.m. on Farm-to-Market Road 835.

According to emergency radio traffic, a vehicle rolled near the west gate at the bottom of the canyon.

The driver was extricated and taken by ambulance to University Medical Center with unspecified injuries.

EverythingLubbock.com has reached out to the Texas Department of Pubic Safety for more details.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive updates.