Lubbock, Texas –– Friday marked the 35th anniversary for Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Southwest.

The non-profit organization has been a home-away-from-home for thousands of families with ill and injured children since the establishment of the Lubbock location in 1988.

“Since 1988, the Ronald McDonald House of Lubbock has grown and expanded,” reported the press release. The non-profit’s slogan, “Keeping families close” has led up to its name by continuously providing homes for families in need.

Courtesy of RMHC of the Southwest

The Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Southwest has since emerged with the Ronald McDonald House of the Permian Basin in 2004 and later opened three Ronald McDonald Family Room programs at Medical Center Hospital in Odessa, Covenant Children’s Hospital, and University Medical Center in Lubbock.

“RMHC of the Southwest has come a long way over the past 35 years … we continue to provide a home-away-from-home for hundreds of families each year whose children need medical care,” said Emmanuel Ramirez, President and CEO.

In concurrence to the celebration, RMHC of the Southwest was driving a campaign to raise $35,000 in honor of the 35th anniversary.