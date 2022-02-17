LUBBOCK, Texas — A gust of wind ripped part of a roof from a home and sent debris flying down a Lubbock neighborhood Wednesday night.

Lubbock Fire Rescue was called to the 4400 block of 43rd Street at 7:15 p.m. after someone reported the neighborhood was full of debris.

4400 block of 43th street. (Nexstar/Staff)

Authorities said a strong gust of wind blew part of a roof off a vacant home. A large section of the roof was blown across the alley and landed in a tree, according to LFR.

Several smaller pieces of debris were scattered in the neighborhood. LFR said one telephone pole appeared damaged, and LP&L was on scene for repairs.

In the information provided by LFR Thursday morning, there was no mention of injuries.

CORRECTION: The street name was corrected in this article to say 43rd Street.