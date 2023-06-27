LUBBOCK, Texas — In a statement on Tuesday, the Lubbock Police Department said a man was found dead in a business at South Loop and Slide Road Monday evening.

“The individual was a technician who was doing work on the roof of the business but had not returned home,” police said.

At 11:29 p.m., LPD officers and Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a welfare check.

Lubbock Police said it appeared that no foul play was involved. The high temperature Monday was 100 degrees in Lubbock. However, police have not said if it was weather-related. More details on the cause of the man’s death are pending autopsy results.