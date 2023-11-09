LUBBOCK, Texas – Officer Daejon Rae Coronado, 20, and Heather Brockman, 34, were arrested and accused of bringing contraband to Dylan Hendron, an inmate at the Roosevelt County Detention Center, according to the Eastern New Mexico News on Thursday.

Video footage showed Coronado delivering contraband to the inmate. After an investigation, RCDC officers found two syringes and suspected suboxone in Hendron’s room, said the Eastern New Mexico News.

Jail phone calls revealed the suspects were using CashApp to facilitate drug payments to Coronado for delivery.