The Roosevelt County War Memorial Committee announced that walkway paver orders are being accepted for placement in time for Memorial Day 2022. Orders placed before 5 p.m. Thursday May, 19, 2022 can be included.
The walkway portion of the memorial honors all local veterans, while the monument stones themselves honor the county’s war dead. The pavers are $125 each and include five lines of up to 20 characters per line..
To purchase a paver download a form at www.portales.com by clicking on the news tab and search for the story from the list. Mail or drop off the form and a check to the Roosevelt County Chamber of Commerce at 100 S. Ave. A, Portales, NM 88130. Checks should be made out to Roosevelt County War Memorial.
For more information call Karl Terry at (575) 356-8541 or (575) 309-7541.
