PORTALES, N.M. (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Roosevelt County Chamber of Commerce:

The Roosevelt County War Memorial Committee announced that walkway paver orders are being accepted for placement in time for Memorial Day 2022. Orders placed before 5 p.m. Thursday May, 19, 2022 can be included.

The walkway portion of the memorial honors all local veterans, while the monument stones themselves honor the county’s war dead. The pavers are $125 each and include five lines of up to 20 characters per line..

To purchase a paver download a form at www.portales.com by clicking on the news tab and search for the story from the list. Mail or drop off the form and a check to the Roosevelt Coun­ty Chamber of Commerce at 100 S. Ave. A, Portales, NM 88130. Checks should be made out to Roosevelt County War Memorial.

For more information call Karl Terry at (575) 356-8541 or (575) 309-7541.

(Press release from the Roosevelt County Chamber of Commerce)