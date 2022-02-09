AUSTIN, Texas — The University Interscholastic League met Wednesday to discuss penalties regarding UIL rule violations.

Among these, Roosevelt High School Basketball Coach Jim Miller was suspended for five games and was placed on two years probation.

Miller was accused of “improper interaction with officials, judges, referees” according to the UIL.

Head Football Coach Matthew Hoover from Anton High School was issued a public reprimand along with a one-year probation and training.

“Coach Hoover has learned from this and we’re going foward,” Dwight Rice Superintendent Anton ISD.

Read the full release from UIL below:

Lubbock Roosevelt High School Head Basketball Coach Jim Miller was issued a five-game suspension in basketball. Miller was placed on two years probation and issued a public reprimand.



Blum High School was issued two years probation, a public reprimand and further evaluation of athletic department procedures reported to the State Executive Committee. Blum High School Head Cross Country Coach Chris Langston was issued two years probation and a public reprimand.



Anton High School Head Football Coach Matthew Hoover and Diana New Diana High School Head Boys Basketball Coach Colton Wager were both issued a public reprimand, one-year probation and will receive additional training.