LUBBOCK, Texas – Roosevelt ISD announced that the previously-scheduled half day of class on Thursday will instead be canceled. RISD cited weather as the reason.

The forecast called for windy and cold conditions on Thursday.

“We have enough ‘banked’ minutes in the 2022-23 district calendar to absorb this adjustment, so at this time there will not be any other changes to the district calendar,” RISD said.

The following is the full statement.

Roosevelt ISD Community,

The weather forecast for Thursday, December 22nd looks downright miserable. Our district calendar called for a half day of classes, but we have decided it would be best to have everyone stay home and avoid the brutal conditions that are expected that day. So Thursday, December 22nd will be a student holiday, and RISD staff will work remotely. Elementary Christmas parties scheduled for Thursday will now start at 2:45pm on Wednesday afternoon after Christmas programs have ended. We have enough “banked” minutes in the 2022-23 district calendar to absorb this adjustment, so at this time there will not be any other changes to the district calendar.

We do apologize for the late notice but hope you will understand due to the anticipated conditions.

Roosevelt ISD wishes everyone a very Merry Christmas and a safe & Happy New Year!