Roosevelt ISD suspends remote learning, effective Sept. 25

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas– On Tuesday, Roosevelt ISD announced on its social media that it will suspend remote learning, effective at the end of the first six weeks on September 25.

The only exception will be for students who were told to quarantine by the Lubbock Health Department for 14 days due to close-contact exposures or a positive test result for COVID-19, according to Roosevelt ISD.

The district said it was making the adjustment due to the low incident rates of positive COVID-19 cases (less than one hundredth of a percent). Additionally, the entire state has reported 0.2 percent positive cases in over 1.1 million students who were enrolled during the same time frame, according to the district.

All students enrolled in Roosevelt ISD must begin attending on-campus instruction no later than Monday, September 28 — the first day of the 2nd 6 weeks grading period.

Read the entire notice from Roosevelt ISD below:

Roosevelt ISD NOTICE: Suspension of Remote Learning Option

Roosevelt ISD is suspending remote learning across all campuses effective at the end of the first six weeks, which is this Friday, September 25th. The only exception will be for those students who are told to quarantine by the Lubbock Health Department for fourteen days due to close contact exposures or a positive test result for COVID-19.

Why are we making this adjustment? During our first five instructional weeks, we have had low incident rates of positive COVID-19 cases (less than one hundredth of a percent) and the entire state of Texas has reported 0 2% positive cases in the over 1.1 million students who are currently enrolled during that same time frame.

At the same time, a large majority of our remote learners are not being successful. Over 70% of our remote learners are failing at least one class, many are failing several classes this six weeks.

After reviewing the data, and discussing this issue with our administrators and school board, we are doing what we feel is in the best interest of all of our Roosevelt ISD students. The last day of remote !earning will be Friday, September 25th. All students enrolled in Roosevelt ISD must begin attending on-campus instruction no later than Monday, September 28th, the first day of the 2nd 6 weeks grading period. We encourage our current remote learners to return to on-campus instruction at your earliest convenience to help improve grades before the end of the first six weeks, which is Friday. September 25th.

While we strongly believe on-campus instruction at Roosevelt ISD is the best option for all children. here are some other options you could consider if you do not believe It is in your child’s best interest to return to our campus next week

Call other districts to seek transfer or TEA accredited charter school

Homeschool

Enroll with an online school: (www,k12.com)- this is a free virtual public school in Texas; TTU K-12 (http://www.depts.ttu.edu/k12/)

We look forward to a closer return to normalcy and want to reiterate that we strongly wish to have your child back in our classrooms! Please understand that we recognize some students may need to be absent for a few days while they await test results. These students will be afforded the opportunity to make-up any missed work as they traditionally would before this pandemic

Campus administrators will be contacting all of our remote learners this week to discuss steps needed to return your child back to all Roosevelt ISO campuses on Monday, September 28th.

If you have questions please, do not hesitate to contact me at (806) 842-3282 Ext 101 or email me at dgrimes@risdtx.us.

Sincerely,

Dallas Grimes

Superintendent, Roosevelt ISD