Ropes ISD reports staff member tested positive for COVID-19

ROPESVILLE, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from the Ropes Independent School District. On Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 1:45 p.m. Ropes ISD administration was notified that a staff member was lab-confirmed to have COVID-19. In keeping with Ropes ISD practices to respond to COVID-19, we are notifying all stakeholders that a staff member who was lab-confirmed to have Covid-19 was present on the campus of Ropes ISD on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Due to privacy requirements, we will not be releasing the name of the individual or details that may identify him or her. The COVID positive staff member is currently self-quarantining and will complete all required COVID-19 return to work protocols before returning to campus.

We are working closely with the local health department on this matter. After careful review with assistance from the health department, we have determined that the COVID-positive person did not come into close contact with any students or personnel. Facilities that were used by this individual have been disinfected.

While we do not have reason to believe that those who were not in close contact with the infected individual have reason to be concerned, we ask that you, as always, watch for symptoms of COVID.

o Cough o Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing o Chills o Repeated shaking with chills o Muscle pain o Headache o Sore throat o Loss of taste or smell o Diarrhea Have you been around anyone exhibiting these symptoms or who has tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 14 days?

If you or any member of the Ropes ISD community does begin experiencing any of these symptoms in a way that is not typical, we encourage you to contact your physician.