Rosa’s Cafe to temporarily close 1 location after person with COVID-19 visits restaurant

Rosa’s Cafe has confirmed that an individual who had previously been exposed to the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, recently visited the Rosa’s Cafe location at 4th and Quaker in Lubbock, Texas. While the restaurant employees and management team at this location had implemented more stringent, company wide regulations and safe-handling practices to deter the spread of the disease prior to the incident, the individual was the last customer to visit and leave the restaurant Sunday evening at 10:00 PM. The table where the person sat was then thoroughly sanitized according to enhanced cleaning procedures. Rosa’s Cafe’s management team has voluntarily closed the restaurant and begun a Level 3 cleaning of the location, and all employees on duty at the time of the customer’s visit are voluntarily being put on self isolation for 14 days and will undergo testing as required by health officials. The management team of the Rosa’s Cafe is placing customer and employee health as its primary concern and will not reopen the restaurant until it passes all health inspections and is cleared to reopen by the city health department.

