LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock’s own Rose Wilson, who has continued to pave the way for generations, was back in Lubbock Friday after receiving the prestigious Governor’s Lifetime Achievement Award this week in Austin.

Ms. Wilson said she is still on cloud 9 and has not come down yet. She does not know when she will.

“The award that I got from Austin, I give it to everybody in Lubbock,” Wilson said. “To me, being the first person to receive it and getting so many comments from Lubbock and everybody, to me it woke up Lubbock.”

Reflecting on her achievements she told EverythingLubbock.com God has blessed her and she will continue to do what he wants her to do.

Walking in her home, you can see her newest award on display, and she is proud about it.

As she headed to Austin, Wilson read a stack of over 50 cards given by high school students wishing her congratulations.

“I was just so excited down there and to have Mrs. Abbott come and give me a big hug even before I got my award. It was amazing,” Wilson said.

Ms. Wilson did not make the trio alone she had her family by her side.

In addition, Kaley Ihfe with the Volunteer Center of Lubbock nominated her and made it all possible.

“I wanted [Kaley] to be a big part of it. They decided they were going to let her take me down there,” Wilson said. “They were just wonderful; they did everything they took care of everything. They didn’t want me to spend nothing!”

She and over a dozen other Texans were honored by First Lady Abbott for their volunteer contributions.

Wilson said it was a wonderful gesture, especially for a woman like her always on the move for her community.

‘I’m just so excited like I told them. I live here in Lubbock; I raised my kids my grandkids and great grandkids. I ain’t going nowhere,” Wilson said. “I will be right here in Lubbock, I hope, when [God] calls me home. I will be right here in Lubbock and not piling somewhere else and somewhere else.”