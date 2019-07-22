Roswell firefighter dies following June explosion

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The Roswell firefighter who has been fighting for his life in the hospital has died.

Jeff Stroble was hospitalized in Lubbock after an explosion in June left him and Hoby Bonham seriously injured. A few weeks ago, his recovery took a turn when he developed gastrointestinal bleeding.

His wife said he was improving. However, Sunday night, the Roswell Fire Department confirmed he has died.

Funeral plans have not been announced.

Roswell’s Fire Chief issued the following statement:

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of one of our own Roswell Fire Department Firefighters. Fire Apparatus Operator Jeff Stroble, 46, passed away in a Lubbock hospital today, July 21st, after battling to recover from his injuries sustained in an explosion on June 5, 2019. Services will be announced once arrangements have been finalized. On behalf the City of Roswell our thoughts, prayers and deepest condolences are with his family and the entire Roswell Fire Department.

Hoby Bonham has been released from the hospital and is continuing to recover.