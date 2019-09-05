Roswell shooting survivor speaks out on gunman’s release

LUBBOCK, Texas — In 2014 Mason Campbell walked into Berrendo Middle School and opened fire in a gym, injuring Nathaniel Tavarez, who was 12 at the time.

Five years later, Campbell could be released early, and Tavarez said he isn’t sure that’s the right choice.

“The person that I knew before the incident was nothing like the one that the whole world knows now as the shooter,” Tavarez said. “Seeing that he’s going to get out and possibly fool the world being that he fooled me, there’s just so many mixed emotions.”

Tavarez said because of the shooting he is blind in one eye, and still regularly sees doctors for lasik surgery and check ups.

“How rough would life be if I let something granted, as dramatic as this, take over my entire life,” Tavarez said.”

Tavarez said he just started his freshman year at Lubbock Christian University, and has many goals for his life, one of those being a pediatric trauma surgeon.

“Seeing where I could possibly be in the future and who I could possibly impact in a positive way,” Tavarez said. “Helps me find the greater good in basically anything that happens.”