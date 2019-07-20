Rotary Club of Lubbock to host Young African Leaders luncheon on July 24

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Rotary Club of Lubbock is hosting a luncheon for Young African Leaders on Wednesday, July 24.

The group has come to Lubbock under the guidance of Darren Hudson, Director of the International Center for Agricultural Competitiveness at Texas Tech University.

The event will begin at 12:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church on Broadway.

The luncheon speaker is Steve Long, Rotary 5730 District Governor.

Informal discussions will follow the luncheon and will be aimed at exchanging ideas centered around business, medical, agricultural, food distribution and more.

The club is a member of Rotary International that has sponsored many projects in Africa such as polio eradication, clean water and literacy.