Rotary Club of Metropolitan Lubbock’s 3rd Annual Oktoberfest to be held on Friday, October 11

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from Lubbock Meals on Wheels:

The Rotary Club of Metropolitan Lubbock presents its third annual Oktoberfest on Friday, October 11th from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the Texas Tech Frazier Alumni Pavilion. The proceeds from this festive fundraiser benefit Lubbock Meals on Wheels and other nonprofits supported by Metropolitan Rotary.

Admission is $40 per person, which includes German food, an open bar with beer & wine, music provided by BA Entertainment, a large silent auction, a beer stein-lifting contest, and more. Tickets should be purchased in advance.

Only 350 tickets will be sold and are available online at Oktoberfest Tickets or at Lubbock Meals on Wheels, 2304 34th Street, Mon-Fri, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

You can learn more about the Rotary Club of Metropolitan Lubbock at https://portal.clubrunner.ca/9071

(Photo provided by the Rotary Club of Metropolitan Lubbock & Lubbock Meals on Wheels)

(News release from Lubbock Meals on Wheels)