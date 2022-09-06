The following is a press release from the Rotary Club of Metropolitan Lubbock via Lubbock Meals on Wheels:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The Rotary Club of Metropolitan Lubbock presents its 5th Annual Oktoberfest. This event takes place on Friday, October 7th from 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm at the Texas Tech University Frazier Alumni Pavilion. The proceeds benefit Lubbock Meals on Wheels and other nonprofit organizations supported by Metropolitan Rotary.

This fun-filled evening includes German cuisine, an open bar serving beer and wine, music, a large silent auction, a beer stein lifting competition, and more. It’s tons of fun…all for good causes.

Ticket sales end at noon on 9/30/22. Tickets cost $45.00 and are being sold in advance. Tickets can be purchased online at lubbockmealsonwheels.org or at Lubbock Meals on Wheels’ office (2304 34th street), Mon-Fri between 8:00am and 4:30pm. They can also be purchased from any Metropolitan Rotary Club member. We accept cash, checks, or credit cards (no American Express please) and will be happy to mail or hold tickets.

Please join us for this festive evening and support several non-profits, including a local program that helps people remain at home, well fed, and independent in our community. For more information call Bonnie Schwarzentraub, at 806-441-4721 or check out the Oktoberfest page at lubbockmealsonwheels.org.

The Rotary Club of Metropolitan Lubbock focuses on six areas of volunteerism: promoting peace, preventing diseases, providing access to clean water and sanitation, enhancing maternal and child health, improving basic education and literacy, and assisting communities with economic development.

Metropolitan Rotary Club meets on Fridays at 7:00 am. Please check their website for meeting times, location, and information about the club, metrolubbockrotary.org.

Lubbock Meals on Wheels is a private, non-profit organization, dedicated to preparing and delivering hot, nutritious meals to those who are homebound, elderly, or disabled. With the help of over 1,600 volunteers, over 216,000 meals were delivered in 2021. They are currently delivering to over 860 people on 70 routes. They receive no government funding and are not a United Way agency.

WHO: The Rotary Club of Metropolitan Lubbock

WHAT: 5th Annual Oktoberfest

WHEN: Friday, October 7, 6:00pm – 9:00pm

WHERE: Texas Tech University Frazier Alumni Pavilion, 2680 Drive of Champions

WEBSITE: www.lubbockmealsonwheels.org

(Press release from from the Rotary Club of Metropolitan Lubbock via Lubbock Meals on Wheels)