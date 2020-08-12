Routine maintenance planned on Slide Road (FM 1730) Thursday and Friday

(Photo provided by the Texas Department of Transportation)

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from TxDOT:

Beginning around mid-day tomorrow, Thursday, Aug. 13, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will reduce Slide Road (FM 1730), between south Loop 289 and 98th Street, to one lane in each direction. The closures will allow crews to safely perform routine maintenance on the roadway.

Drivers are strongly encouraged to seek alternate routes. Motorists can expect major delays, fresh oil and loose rock on the roadway, and residential sides streets to be blocked until the work is completed.

The work is scheduled to be completed late Friday evening and will take place weather permitting.

