Royal Wood to perform at TTU for Presidential Lecture & Performance Series

Dóri Bosnyák, Presidential Lecture & Performance Series administrator, interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early about singer/songwriter Royal Wood’s upcoming performance at Texas Tech.

Wood is also a multi-instrumentalist and producer who has established himself as a true musical talent and continues to evolve and hone his musical craft.

Wood has earned multiple nominations from the Canadian music JUNO Awards, whose committee said Wood “continues to win each fan through the intimate connection only a truly great songwriter can make with his audience.”

Named the 2010 iTunes Songwriter of the Year, Wood jumps between guitar, piano and ukulele, and CBC music said he “brings class and craft to his pop-rock stylings, delivering them with a rich and resonant voice.”

The event is scheduled for Friday, November 8 at 7 p.m. in the Allen Theatre. Single-event tickets ($20) and season tickets ($85) may be purchased by calling Select-A-Seat at (806) 770-2000 or visiting the Select-A-Seat website.

Texas Tech students receive one free ticket with a valid Texas Tech ID one month prior to each event at the East information desk in the SUB. Tickets are $15 for Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) members with a valid OLLI ID.

Now in its 14th season, the Presidential Lecture & Performance Series has brought more than 60 performers and speakers to the Texas Tech campus. The series supports the three primary, comprehensive areas of focus that comprise the university’s strategic plan by including speakers and performers who educate and empower a diverse student body, enable innovative research and creative activities and transform lives and communities through strategic outreach and engaged scholarship.

(Press release courtesy of Texas Tech University)