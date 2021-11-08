RRN confirms, Joey McGuire to be the next Texas Tech head football coach

LUBBOCK, Texas — Red Raider Nation confirmed that Joey McGuire will be named the next Texas Tech University football head coach. McGuire will take over after the firing of Matt Wells in late October. Sonny Cumbie has been the interim coach since the firing of Wells.

McGuire has been the linebackers coach at Baylor. He has also been the tight ends and defense ends coach for a total of five seasons with Baylor. Prior to his time at Baylor, McGuire was a high school coach at Cedar Hill and Crowley. He led Cedar Hill to three state championships and has been inducted into the Texas High School Coaches Association Hall of Honor.