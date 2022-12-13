LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Health Department told Everythinglubbock.com that case numbers went up for Flu, RSV and COVID-19 amid what doctors are calling a “tripledemic.”

“This is the highest number [of cases] we’ve been in December in [the last] five years.” Katherine Wells, Director of public health at the Lubbock Health Department, said. Wells said there were at least 72 active cases of COVID-19.

The tripledemic has put a strain on our health care system.

“The wait time to get into urgent care or to get through or to be seen by a primary care provider much longer…if we have more people than normal, that need to access that higher level of care that’s provided at the hospital, or they’re in the hospital longer, because some of these viruses can take longer to clear, especially if you have some underlying conditions. So, then you start seeing more and more people in those facilities.” Wells, said.

Wells recommends that if you plan to do some traveling this holiday season that you take precautions to prevent transmission of any virus.

“Everybody six months of age and older gets both the flu vaccine this year and then that updated COVID vaccine.”

“We’ll probably see another big uptick after the holiday season. And then we’ll be watching that flu season or the flu cases for the remainder of the flu season. Usually, January’s our biggest peak for flu. So, we don’t know if we’re gonna peak early or continue to see that increase all the way through January.” Wells said.