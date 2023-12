LUBBOCK, Texas — Ruffles and Rust Expo is set to host a “Galentine” event in Lubbock on February 10 from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at 1910 Research Boulevard, according to an event listing.

The event listing said it will be a fun girls night out filled with shopping, cocktails, and live music. Admission will be $10 per person.

