Rundown Coronado Apartments negatively impact nearby properties

LUBBOCK, Texas– Nearby properties in East Lubbock are feeling the negative affects of the vacant and rundown Coronado Apartments in East Lubbock.

Christine Torrez took over as the property manager for the apartment complex across the street from the Coronado Apartments six weeks ago.

She turned her own property around by hiring maintenance, taking care of tenants and managing rent. However, she said the one problem she cannot fix is the apartments across the street.

“We have been working really hard to keep our property looking good and clean and I just wish we could do the same thing because every morning when we wake up we walk out the door and this is what we have to look at,” said Torrez.

Stuart Walker, with the City of Lubbock Codes Department said the property has hundreds of individual code violations in regards to the electrical, plumbing, structural, and weatherproofing aspects of the complex, at least.

Back in February, the owner of the complex hoped to turn the Coronado Apartments into a foster home. However, the city required that they either tear it down and start over, or address the numerous violations.

In April, the city said a new owner acquired the apartment complex.

As of July, no code violations have been addressed by the owner.

Torrez worried it is hurting property values, saying tenants do not want to reside in the apartments facing this unsightly location.

“It stops my new people that I’m putting in that this is what they look at when they drive up to the apartment to the office,” said Torrez. “This is exactly what they are looking at and I think it makes our apartment look bad because they think it is in a bad neighborhood or they see people walking out there that aren’t supposed to be living there.”

Walker said the process to have this complex taken care of has been slow due to legal issues. However, they are actively working on finding a resolution.

He believes their next step is to issue Code Enforcement Letters to the current owner.