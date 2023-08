LUBBOCK, Texas– Lubbock organization , RUNLBK, was set to hold a memorial run for Terrica Dutton, 26, on Wednesday night at Two Docs Brewing Company.

Dutton lost her life on Wednesday, August 2, when she was hit by a car while jogging on the north side of County Road 6900.

RUNLBK encouraged those in attendance to wear pink. It also said cash donations would be accepted for Dutton’s family.