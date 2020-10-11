Running Water Draw Arts and Crafts Festival in Plainview, Oct. 16-18

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Plainview:

The 46th Annual Running Water Draw Arts and Crafts Festival is set for its regular run of dates in the middle of October. The event will open to the public at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16 and run through 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18 at the Ollie Liner Center, 2000 S. Columbia, in Plainview.

The festival is sponsored by the Rotary Club of Plainview, Texas, and according to coordinator Ted Baker, health protocols to protect against pandemic risks will be in place throughout the weekend. Proceeds from the show are used by the Plainview Rotary club to fund student and local education efforts, Baker said. In addition to those fundraising efforts, he continued, patrons will be able to purchase tickets at $10 per ticket to win a Nintendo Switch. Proceeds from this will go to support The Rotary Foundation.

An addition to this year’s show will be a video game tournament which will be held in the arena area of the Ollie Liner Center, next door to the exhibit hall. The RWD Smash Ultimate Open will be presented by Wayland Baptist University’s Esports program. The Super Smash Bros. tournament will be single elimination and will be held Oct. 17. Check-in will be from 9:30-10 a.m. and the one-day tournament will begin at 10 a.m. Cash prizes will be awarded. To sign up for the tournament, please go to https://challonge.com/tournaments/signup/mli0lrlKLP.

For more information on the festival, follow the club on Facebook and on Instagram.

