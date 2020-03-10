Runoff not coming, ballot board confirms the final outcome of commissioner GOP race

LUBBOCK, Texas — After a review of mail-in ballots by the local ballot board, the final count did not change in Republican race for Lubbock County Commissioner Precinct 1.

Late on Monday afternoon, the board reviewed 500 ballots from the March 3 Primary with a small number of those pertaining to the Republican race for precinct 1. By Monday evening, they released final results.

There was no dispute that Terrance Kovar had the most votes with Lee Ann Dumbauld coming in second and E. Major Garza taking third place. The question was always if Kovar could avoid a runoff with Dumbauld.

Under Texas law (in most circumstances), a candidate must have more than 50 percent of the vote to avoid a runoff election. Sometimes that requirement is called 50 plus one (meaning 50 percent plus one more vote).

In the unofficial final results, Kovar met the 50 plus one requirement by only four votes.

Kovar 6,342

Dumbauld 5,443

Garza 895

The board’s final tally is 6,351 for Kovar, 5,451 for Dumbauld and 895 for Garza. The final outcome does not require a runoff.