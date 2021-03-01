Rural South Plains residents not eligible for FEMA dollars, encouraged to complete state’s damage assessment

LUBBOCK, Texas – On the South Plains, Lubbock County residents that have incurred damage related to February’s snow storm are eligible to receive federal assistance but residents living in any other counties do not qualify.

According to Hale County officials, not enough “significant” damage has been reported in the area’s more rural counties to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which is why they have been excluded from the list of “eligible” counties.

Significant damage includes busted pipes, spoiled food, and any other weather-related damage.

State Senator Charles Perry is encouraging those unassisted residents to complete the Texas Division of Emergency Management’s online “damage assessment survey” as quickly as possible. The information that is received will be provided to FEMA, who will then provide financial individual assistance to those who need it most.

“Truth of the matter is that it’s dollars that they’ve paid into that we’ve paid into as a state,” said Perry. “The pride factor needs to be set aside.”

To complete the survey, visit: iSTAT Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool (arcgis.com)