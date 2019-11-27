Rush for thanksgiving groceries begins; shoppers also preparing for winter weather

LUBBOCK, Texas — The last-minute rush for Thanksgiving groceries is in full effect as shoppers attempt to pick up a few more items.

“I got some turkey, couple of sides, mac and cheese,” said Anderdrus Summerville, a United Supermarkets customer.

Shoppers are also preparing for the potential of winter weather this week.

As of Wednesday afternoon, no United locations have major sell-outs.

“I just wanna be in the warmth of the fire, stay out the cold, and have a good hot meal,” Summerville said.

All United locations will be closed on Thanksgiving, but Walmart will be open for the entire week.