Rush for thanksgiving groceries begins; shoppers also preparing for winter weather

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LUBBOCK, Texas — The last-minute rush for Thanksgiving groceries is in full effect as shoppers attempt to pick up a few more items.

“I got some turkey, couple of sides, mac and cheese,” said Anderdrus Summerville, a United Supermarkets customer.

Shoppers are also preparing for the potential of winter weather this week.

As of Wednesday afternoon, no United locations have major sell-outs.

“I just wanna be in the warmth of the fire, stay out the cold, and have a good hot meal,” Summerville said.

All United locations will be closed on Thanksgiving, but Walmart will be open for the entire week.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar