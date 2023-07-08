LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce took to social media to help a new business in Lubbock. The Chamber said Rusty Taco is opening soon and looking for new employees. Rusty Taco will be open soon in the Canyon West shopping center, 6030 Marsha Sharp Freeway.

“They are hiring for all positions,” the Chamber said.

Anyone interested can drop by Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and ask for Matthew Aguerro to pick up a job application.

According to the Rusty Taco website, the Southwest Lubbock location will open in late July.