LUBBOCK, Texas– The Rusty Taco is set to open it’s new location in the Hub City on Monday, according to a social media post from the restaurant.

According to the post, the restaurant is located at 6030 Marsha Sharp Freeway West in the Canyon West shopping center.

EverythingLubbock.com previously reported in July the Rusty Taco would be coming to Lubbock after the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce took to social media to announce was “hiring for all positions.”

According to its official website, the Rusty Taco serves “handmade” tacos as well as breakfast tacos.