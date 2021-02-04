Ryan Zink’s father says accusations against son are “100% false”

LUBBOCK, Texas – Jeff Zink, Ryan Zink’s father, said the accusations against his son regarding the U.S. Capitol riots are “100% false.”

Ryan Zink is accused of participating in the Jan. 6 riots that left multiple people dead, including two police officers. Zink said he and Ryan traveled to Washington D.C. to “witness history.”

“I wanted to show him because he also is a Texas Tech senior in in media so for him, he was given the opportunity to take pictures and video,” said Zink.

Zink said he and Ryan were in the crowd that listened to President Trump’s early morning speech at the White House and then marched to the U.S. Capitol. As the protests turned violent, Zink said he and Ryan did not enter the building, did not cause any damage, or injure any law enforcement officers.

“I told my son that at that point, this is something that is getting out of hand and I don’t want to be here and so we got out of there,” said Zink.

Ryan Zink was arrested by federal authorities on Feb. 4 in Lubbock. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia charged Zink with Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority. If convicted, he could face up to 21 years in federal prison.

According to federal court documents, Ryan Zink is seen on a video saying “we knocked down the gates, we’re storming the Capitol, you can’t stop us” and “we’re in the doors” but Jeff Zink said his son was referring to the large crows and not the duo specifically.

“They’re saying that my son was a part of it when he was by my side,” said Zink. “He was more afraid for me being a congressional candidate and something happening to me so he wouldn’t leave my side.”