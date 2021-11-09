S. Lubbock deadly shooting, sources say 1 involved had connection to state judge

LUBBOCK, Texas — A police report Tuesday revealed no new details in the shooting and killing of Chad Read, 54, Friday in the 2100 block of 90th Street. Numerous sources indicated the person who fired the shots is closely tied to a State District Judge in Lubbock.

The name of the shooter was not released at the time of this article, which is consistent with standard procedure in a case where no one has been charged with a crime.

However, the police report was four short lines of text – two of which were procedural in nature.

When asked about the brevity of the police report, an LPD spokesperson said it is “policy” that police reports in such cases (meaning an investigative unit was called out) contain minimal information.

EverythingLubbock.com will continue to push for transparency with all city officials and city departments when possible.

On Friday, LPD said, a woman called around 4:20 p.m. and said someone had shot and killed her husband over a custody dispute.

In a brief written statement on Saturday, LPD said, “Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears there was a verbal altercation between Read and another male related to a domestic incident that turned physical. Shortly after shots were fired.”

The text of the police report narrative said:

Police radio call to 21xx 90th St. In reference to shots fired.

V1 and s1 had a verbal altercation. S1 shot v1. V1 was pronounced deceased on scene.

See supplement for further details.

Bwc and dvr utilized.

In the text of the police report, V1 is the victim. S1 is suspect or subject. BWC is a body worn camera. DVR is a digital video recorder.