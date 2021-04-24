Safety City hosting Bicycle Rodeo on Saturday, April 24

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department:

Safety City will host its Bicycle Rodeo on Saturday, April 24, 2021, from 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Put your skills to the test with this fun, educational event. Youth ages 4-12 will learn how to navigate streets safely and prevent the top three reasons for bike-vehicle collisions. Ride through the obstacle course and practice your safety skills. This is a free community event.

Located inside Clapp Park on 46th Street and Avenue U, Safety City is a unique, miniature town where students learn hands-on the rules of pedestrian, bicycle and traffic safety throughout the school year. For more information, call (806) 767-2712.

