LUBBOCK, Texas – There’s been a lot of change regarding electricity in the City of Lubbock. Nearly 70% of Lubbock Power & Light (LP&L) customers are now on the ERCOT grid, with the rest making the switch soon. Coming up this summer, customers will get to choose their electric provider.

“As we ready ourselves to become the first city in Texas to opt-in to competition, the designation of safety net providers is one of the most important decisions that has been made up to this point,” said Matt Rose, a spokesperson for LP&L.

The shopping period to choose an electric provider starts Aug. 2 and will run for about a month. If you don’t choose before the cutoff, you’ll be randomly assigned a default provider, that way people aren’t left without electricity come this fall.

“We’ve commonly been calling them safety net providers because that’s exactly what they do,” Rose said. “They exist to make sure that folks land at a responsible and reasonable retail electric provider, even if they haven’t made a decision.”

Rose estimated there will be 30 energy providers to choose from. The city also combed through and vetted numerous applications from companies across the country, but ultimately landed on Reliant Energy Retail Services LLC, TXU Energy Retail Company LLC and Octopus Energy LLC as the three default providers.

“LP&L and the City of Lubbock were pretty thorough in what they wanted for a default provider, and we felt like we absolutely were able to answer the call,” said Anna Delano, Lubbock regional market development manager with Reliant Energy. “We have many years of experience in Texas and the deregulation market. We’ve been around since the inception of deregulation, and so we know what it takes to service every meter, whether it’s a home or a business.”

Michael Lee is the CEO of Octopus Energy. He said the biggest benefit of electricity deregulation is the ability to choose a provider and plan that best suits your lifestyle.

“It allows for modern energy companies like Octopus to come into the market, and try to compete on how best we can overserve the customer and make sure that they get just a little bit of joy out of the day to day experience of paying your electricity bill,” Lee said. “Electricity is invisible, so at the end of the day, what we’re doing is we’re partnering with customers, and it’s a high-trust product, so if customers don’t trust us, then we’re not doing our job right.”

Meranda Cohn is the senior director of communications with TXU Energy. She suggested shoppers think about the way they use electricity because there’s not a one-size-fits-all plan.

“You shop for a lot of things every day that you maybe aren’t an expert,” Cohn said. “We all have smartphones, cell phone plans, streaming services, cars and refrigerators. We buy a lot of things. The great thing about shopping is when there’s competition, the customer wins.”

Rose said if you’re assigned a default provider, you aren’t stuck. You can change to another plan or provider at any point without penalty.

“This is really just making sure that nobody falls through the cracks as we move all of our customers into this new world of electricity here in Lubbock,” Rose said.

LP&L will not be going away, but it will serve a different role. In a competitive retail electric market, LP&L will no longer buy and sell electricity to customers. It will continue to manage the transmission and distribution of electricity – the poles, wires, lines and advanced meters that deliver electricity to customers’ homes and businesses.

In August, LP&L plans to host educational events for customers to learn about and meet new electric providers.

In October, customers are expected to receive their last bill from LP&L and transition to their chosen provider or their assigned default provider.

You will not get double billed in October. When you get your October utility bill from the City of Lubbock Utilities with your September usage on it, they’ll final out your LP&L service, and you’ll get a notification from your new provider. Your usage in the month of October will be reflected on the bill you receive in November from the provider you chose or the one that was randomly assigned to you.

For more information about the transition to competition, visit LP&L’s website.

Learn more about the selected default retail electric providers below: