Safety project along I-27 set to begin on January 6

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from TxDOT:

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is set to begin a $34.3 million project in January 2020 that will make safety improvements to more than 27 miles of the I-27 corridor in Lubbock and Hale counties.

“The project will install concrete median barriers along I-27 through the city of Lubbock, from 82nd Street to Loop 461 in New Deal, and through the city of Plainview, from FM 3466 to SH 194. The addition of cable median barriers to various locations along the interstate from New Deal to Plainview are also planned. The project is designed to enhance the overall safety of the roadway,” said Mike Wittie, P.E, TxDOT Lubbock Area Engineer. “Cable median barriers stop vehicles from crossing the open median and prevent the worst of all kinds of accidents—mainly head-on collisions.”

Additional improvements include upgrading interstate lighting, and drainage and concrete work.

Motorists traveling along the I-27 corridor will see speed limits reduced to 55 mph, inside the active work zone in the Lubbock city limits, and by 10 mph along the rest of the project. Some inside lane closures are planned but I-27 mainlanes will be minimally impacted.

“The project is scheduled to begin on January 6 at I-27, and 82nd Street, and work north. Drivers should anticipate various daytime inside lane closures and long-term shoulder closures,” Wittie said. “Motorists are advised to drive with caution when entering the work zone—to slow down, pay attention and watch out for workers and equipment moving throughout the active work zone.”

The project’s completion date is scheduled for October 2021.

For media inquiries, contact TxDOT Public Information Officer Dianah Ascencio at (806) 748-4472.

(News release from the Texas Department of Transportation, Lubbock District)