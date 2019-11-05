Safety project underway on North Loop 289

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from TxDOT:



The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is set to begin a $1.07 million project to make safety improvements to a segment of north Loop 289 this week.

“The project will install cable median barriers in the north Loop 289 median, between north Quaker Avenue and I-27, and is expected to enhance the overall safety of the roadway,” said Mike Wittie, P.E, TxDOT Lubbock Area engineer. “Cable median barriers are designed to stop vehicles from crossing the open median and prevent the worst of all kinds of crashes—mainly head-on collisions.”

North Loop traffic will be reduced to one-lane in each direction throughout the project’s duration.

“The project is scheduled to begin on November 4. Both the west- and eastbound Loop 289 inside lanes and shoulder will be closed to traffic,” Wittie said. “Motorists are advised to drive with caution when entering the work zone, slow down, pay attention and watch out for workers and equipment.”

The project’s completion date is scheduled for early-December.



For media inquiries, contact TxDOT Public Information Officer Dianah Ascencio at (806) 748-4472.



(News release from the Texas Department of Transportation, Lubbock District)