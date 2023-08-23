LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock County convened a salary grievance committee Tuesday which recommended in favor of honoring the grievance of Constable Jody Barnes. Barnes requested his salary be increased to $68,016. His salary is currently set at $54,201.

In a presentation to the committee, Barnes said his office generates more revenue than expenses.

Just for Precinct 2, the constable’s office generated $135,600 in 2022, Barnes said. Barnes said his salary and expenses combined cost the county $85,557 in 2022.

Barnes said he chose to request the same salary as a sergeant in the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office (civil division).

After Barnes talked, the committee then voted 7 – 2 in favor of the grievance.

The Lubbock County Commissioners can treat the grievance as a recommendation instead of a requirement. Had the vote been unanimous, the county would be required to honor it.

The issue will be on the commissioner’s agenda for Monday.

“I would like to thank the committee for their diligent work,” said County Judge Curtis Parrish. “I was impressed. They were solidly engaged in the process. Now it’s the role of the county commissioners to take this recommendation seriously.”