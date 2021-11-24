Saltgrass Steakhouse serving Thanksgiving dinners Thursday

LUBBOCK, Texas — Saltgrass Steakhouse hosting their 5th annual Thanksgiving dinner from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Thursday.

Saltgrass Steakhouse offered their traditional menu along with a Thanksgiving feast.

“We’re going to do a turkey dinner, which is carved turkey, green bean casserole, dressing, cranberries, mashed potatoes, cream gravy, brown gravy, all the fixings,” Jeff Click, general manager at Saltgrass Steakhouse, said.

Click said for the last five years they have put on a turkey dinner for all to enjoy.

“We’re expected a full restaurant so it’s gonna be crowded, but we’re prepared and ready to show people a great time to have our guests come in and be really hospitable and put out a lot of hot food, usually large groups of families coming in and sort of celebrate together,” Click said.

Because last year was different, because of the COVID-19 restrictions, Click said this year is special.

“We think it’s important to stay open for Thanksgiving, especially in sort-of the first post-real-COVID year to give people a chance to celebrate, and not have the stress of cooking and doing dishes and planning all the details and shopping. So it gives families a place to come celebrate Thanksgiving, be thankful together and we get to serve them. And give them that up to do that without all the sort of extra pressure and stress that goes with it. And just sort of goes along with our theme of Texas hospitality and really taking care of our guests. And making sure that you know, we’re here for them at the most important times,” Click said.

Saltgrass will be open Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

RELATED STORY: Restaurants in Lubbock open for Thanksgiving day