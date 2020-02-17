Salute to Ag Luncheon to feature highest-ranking food safety official in the U.S.

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce:

The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce 2020 Salute to Ag Luncheon will feature Dr. Mindy M. Brashears, U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Deputy Under Secretary for Food Safety, the highest-ranking food safety official in the United States. The annual Salute to Ag Luncheon presented by First United Bank will be held on National Ag Day, March 24 from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Bayer Museum of Agriculture.

Dr. Brashears will discuss the importance of agriculture and the U.S. food supply, share insight on why high standards are important in food safety and give an overview of the USDA’s vision for 2020.

Dr. Brashears oversees the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), which has regulatory oversight for ensuring that meat, poultry and processed egg products are safe, wholesome and accurately labeled. She also serves as chair of the U.S. CODEX Policy Committee and offers expert scientific guidance to the CODEX Program, an international food standards-setting body of 188 member countries, that protects consumer health and sets international food standards. Dr. Brashears is committed to working closely with FSIS’ leadership to lead with science, build relationships, and influence behavior change to protect and promote public health.

Prior to joining USDA, Dr. Brashears was a professor of food safety and public health and the director of the International Center for Food Industry Excellence at Texas Tech University.

“Agriculture is a driving force in West Texas and in the Lubbock community making up one-third of our region’s economy,” said Eddie McBride, Lubbock Chamber President and CEO. “Each year the Lubbock Chamber celebrates those roots by honoring the drive and commitment that continues to make Lubbock a great place to live, work and raise our families.”

More information and sponsorship opportunities are available at www.LubbockChamber.com or by contacting the Lubbock Chamber at (806) 761-7000. Tickets are $45 and Chamber members receive a discounted rate of $35. The deadline to register is noon on March 17.

(News release from the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce)